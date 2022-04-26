Buds rehabilitation centre to open in Vadakkekara

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The construction of the 1,100-sq-ft building for the Buds Rehabilitation Centre in the Vadakkekara panchayat, which started in 2018, is finally nearing completion. The school is set to open within two months, said an official with Kudumbashree, which spent nearly Rs 12.5 lakh for equipment and infrastructure for the school. With the opening of the school, Vadakkekara will become a differently-abled friendly panchayat.

The building has come up at Madaplathuruth, the ninth ward in the panchayat. It will cater to the differently-abled children above the age of 16 years. Kudumbashree provided the funds for office and therapeutic materials, study materials, kitchen utensils as well as the ramp at the school. They have also appointed a trained teacher for the centre. The centre will also assist the parents of the differently-abled children.

According to a Kudumbashree official, children will be trained in skills along with academics. “The centre will also take care of their treatment. Other than the differently-abled children, adults facing physical challenges also will be provided with therapy here. A novel initiative called agriculture therapy will also be introduced here, to improve the mental and physical health,” said the official.

The centre now has a physiotherapy room, vacation classroom, office, kitchen, washroom and a ramp. Around 15 children can be housed at a time. Apart from the teacher, one assistant will also be there to support the children.

