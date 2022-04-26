Dealing with prostate cancer

Dr Dhanasekaran Kittappa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Prostate cancer is not something that will come to anyone’s mind in the Indian health context as a primary concern. However, if we narrow down to late middle age to elderly male population, it certainly assumes relevance. It will likely become more of a concern in the years as the average age of the population increases. Though statistics on prostate cancer in India is slightly patchy, still there is evidence to suggest the incidence rates are roughly 10 times less than some of the western nations, where they have robust data capture systems in place. However, we need to keep in mind that the relative diagnosis of early-stage prostate cancers are higher in these countries. In India proportion of advanced prostate cancer cases are higher. This points to our lack of awareness about prostate cancer while abroad, people seek medical consultation at a much earlier stage.

Prostate cancer — if diagnosed early — is curable with surgery or radiotherapy. However, not all early prostate cancers may need treatment as some of them can be indolent and be monitored for a period of time before needing treatment.

What and where is the prostate?

The prostate is a walnut-sized gland located between the bladder and the penis. It sits just in front of the rectum. The prostate secretes fluid that nourishes and protects sperm.

Why early detention

Countries like the United Kingdom, where they have a very equitable healthcare system in place, do not routinely screen for prostate cancer. The monitoring starts on men over the age of 50, who can decide whether they want to undergo the diagnostic process. This selective approach will hopefully reduce the number of patients diagnosed with advanced stages of prostate cancer, which is more challenging to treat.

Presently, it is desirable if men over the age of 50 consult with either their urologist or a radiation oncologist to discuss the pros and cons of screening for prostate cancer and come to a joint decision on proceeding or not.

Symptoms

Possible symptoms of prostate cancer include frequent urination (particularly at night), weak urinary flow, a sudden urge to urinate, pain or discomfort on passing urine, and presence of blood. These symptoms are not specific for prostate cancer. These may happen due to other benign conditions also. In more advanced cancer, symptoms can include bone pain at the back or pelvic area, reduced energy levels, unexplained weight loss etc.

Managing prostate cancer

The usual tests for diagnosing prostate cancer are PSA blood test, physical examination including feeling the prostate through the back passage for any abnormalities, MRI scanning and prostate biopsy (if required). If the results confirm cancer, then treatments depend on the cancer stage, individual’s fitness and patient’s preferences. Localised cancers are highly curable with either surgery to remove the prostate or radiotherapy alongside hormone treatment. The hormone treatment will suppress the testosterone in the body, which is known to fuel the growth of prostate cancers.

If the cancer happens to be at an advanced stage, a complete cure may not be possible. However, there are effective treatment options to keep the cancer under control for several years. Prostate cancer treatments are constantly evolving. Today several treatment options are available in our arsenal against the cancer. .

The author is a Consultant of Radiation Oncology at KIMSHEALTH Cancer Centre