Five EV charging stations launched in Ernakulam

Kerala has begun steps to manufacture lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, said Industries Minister P Rajeeve here on Monday. 

KOCHI: Kerala has begun steps to manufacture lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, said Industries Minister P Rajeeve here on Monday. The state aims to provide maximum assistance to those planning to manufacture electric vehicles, he said while inaugurating the district-level launch of EV charging stations at Kalamassery. 

“Kerala is one step ahead of the country. The state announced the ‘EV Policy’ much before the Centre did,” Rajeeve said. The charging stations in Ernakulam were selected based on the suggestions by the MLAs in the district. Besides Kalamassery, the EV charging stations were launched in Gandhinagar, North Paravur, Kaloor, Vyttila, Angamaly and Muvattupuzha. 

The minister inaugurated the other charging stations online. Since a fast-charging facility is available at the new stations, Rajeeve said the time required to charge a vehicle would be less than one-fourth of the time required to charge it at homes.

In the first phase, KSEB is planning to establish the EV charging station network at 136 locations. While only cars could be charged at the new stations, KSEB has decided to put up 124 pole-mounted EV charging sensors for two-wheelers and three-wheelers. KSEB managing director B Ashok was present on the occasion.

