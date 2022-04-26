STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sexual abuse: Makeup artist granted bail by Kerala HC

The petitioner submitted that the allegations against him were false and baseless.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to Kochi-based makeup artist Anez Anzare in four cases related to sexually harassing and molesting women while applying bridal makeup on them. The court observed that taking into account the allegations raised against the petitioner, his custodial interrogation may not be necessary for a proper investigation into the cases.

The petitioner submitted that the allegations against him were false and baseless. The petitioner’s wife also works with him and it is unbelievable that he would try to molest anyone in such circumstances, the plea stated. 

Opposing the bail petition, the prosecutor submitted that serious allegations were levelled against the petitioner in each case and his custodial interrogation was absolutely necessary.

