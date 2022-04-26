STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Summer rain spoils cleaning activities in Ernakulam

With rain exposing the inadequacies in the drainage system, city corporation has intensified cleaning and desilting drive. The district medical office too is out to prevent water-borne diseases

Published: 26th April 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Cleaning works progressing on the southern stretch of Perandoor canal. Corporation started pre-monsoon cleaning early due to the heavy summer rains. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: The city corporation and the district medical office have been preparing several pre-monsoon activities to prevent water-borne diseases. However, continuing summer rain has put a spoke in the plan. Now, authorities have started cleaning the canals and desilting drains, especially the ones on MG Road, which faces severe water-logging during flash floods. At the same time, people living along the backwaters have been facing hardship due to the high tide. Since it rains frequently these days, their worries have increased. 

“We are waiting for the works of the apartment project at Mundamveli to have a permanent solution to the waterlogging problem here. The troubles have doubled and we are living in fear with small children in this dirty water. Officials said the work of the apartment complex will be completed in seven to eight months, and we are waiting for that,” said Ragesh G, a resident of P&T Colony that is notorious for water-logging in the city.

People living in Pandarachira also live in fear as the high tide and frequent rain continue. Thirty-two families living on either side of the bridge that is in a dilapidated condition fear that communicable diseases will spread anytime. “We live here with small children and it is highly risky unless the authorities act swiftly,” said Omana Mohanlal, one of the residents.

Stagnant drainage water has become a
breeding ground for mosquitoes in the
city. A scene from Mundamvelli
in Kochi on Wednesday

According to Mayor Anilkumar M, the corporation started the pre-monsoon works earlier than usual, but unfortunately, the rain arrived much earlier. The only solution is to act swiftly in the crucial areas. “Desilting started in the beginning of April, instead of May. But this year, the amount of rain received has been more in April. Places like MG Road were badly hit. By last week, 30-40% of desilting was completed. Simultaneously, the canals are also being cleaned. Next year onwards, preparations will start way ahead considering the weather change,” he said.

Corporation health standing committee chairperson T K Ashraf said the immediate works at MG Road were affected adversely due to the announcement of the byelection. However, they are hoping to get a special permission from the district collector, considering the gravity of the issue. “In two weeks, we are hoping to desilt all drains along MG Road,” he added.

As per the DMO records, 583 dengue cases have already been reported so far this year, apart from 172 viral hepatitis cases, 169 leptospirosis and 20 typhoid cases. As the rain and water-logging continue, the cases could shoot up, said health experts.

Water-borne disease cases in district this year

Dengue   583
Viral hepatitis 172
Leptospirosis169
Typhoid20
Total944

People on the banks of backwaters suffer 
People living along the backwaters have been facing hardship due to the high tide. Since it rains frequently these days, their worries have increased. Children and elders face the risk of water-borne diseases.

India Matters
