Teaching made better

Consultant psychologist Ninumol Shamas has penned a book that will help parents and teachers around the world.

Published: 26th April 2022 06:41 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Consultant psychologist Ninumol Shamas has penned a book that will help parents and teachers around the world. Titled The Art of Parenting and Teaching — The True Purpose of Teaching, the book is born out of Ninumol’s years of experience in the field as a psychologist. The mother of three has also drawn from her life experiences also to write the book.

Ninu writes that learning by doing as a better method to teach the children and mould them into better citizens in this day and age. It is important to make them aware of self, spirituality and society at a young age, argues the author.

The book opens with the chapter in Communication. “Communicating effectively is the very basic and fundamental aspect of life. If a child or a person is able to communicate effectively it is enough for him or her to succeed in life. Only next to communication comes skill. Every human being has the potential to succeed in life,” she writes. The author has also specified western mode of teaching that can be adopted to Kerala schools, to better equip children. She has also kept in mind the issues faced by children like ADHD, PTSD and many more. 

It is important to identify the talents of each child and the areas they thrive in. Some may be artists, some writers and academicians. Not all the children will be interested in engineering. So, according to the author, it is important to help children grow their interests in a productive way as well as protecting them from undue traumas.

