Tower location helps police crack thieves’ travel mode

KOCHI: The police, which arrested a three-member gang of thieves, figured out the criminals’ travel pattern through the mobile tower location of the main accused. “Upon analysing the mobile tower location of prime accused Mintu Vishwas, a history-sheeter, we found that he had been in New Delhi in the early hours of April 21 and in Kochi by noon,” said ACP (Ernakulam Central) Jayakumar Chandramohan.

This helped the police confirm that he had reached Kochi from New Delhi on a flight, he said. “Since the name Mintu is rare, we checked passengers’ details of various airlines and confirmed he did arrive on a flight. This is the first time we have nabbed a gang that travelled between states on flights to carry out theft,” said Chandramohan.

The police suspect the gang travelled to Kochi for theft before. “An airline confirmed that Harichandra came to Kochi on February 9. We are checking whether his trip was to carry out a theft. The gang might have been active in other districts. This can only be confirmed once we interrogate them in detail,” he said. Kochi Deputy Commissioner of Police V U Kuriakose said installing CCTV cameras will help prevent thefts. “As per our observation, thefts are rare in houses that have cameras. This gang was nabbed after we received footage from a house in Kirthi Nagar,” he said.

Planned to return today

During interrogation, the police learned the gang members were planning to return to New Delhi on Monday. The stolen goods were found from their pockets and bags. They were produced before the court which remanded them in judicial custody.