Two years on, quality norms on glass go unheeded

KOCHI: Nearly two years after a woman died after she bumped into a glass door, many highrises and residential buildings are yet to implement government guidelines on mounting glass panels. It seems most builders give scant regard to the norms prescribed to ensure safety in buildings.

The government guidelines stipulate that toughened or laminated glass should be used to partition rooms or halls. Besides, clear signage and warning stickers should be fixed on glass panels to give an idea to the public about the glass door. Though the government directed the local self-government department to implement the order by inspecting the buildings two years ago, not a single local body in the state has started implementing it, said an engineer with Kochi corporation, on condition of anonymity.

“Apart from giving an oral instruction to use laminated glass to partition rooms, halls, or at entry points, no one made it compulsory. But we have found that some big construction companies are using laminated glass,” the official said.

It was following the death of a 43-year-old woman, on June 14, 2020, after she bumped into the glass door of a bank in Perumbavoor, that the government announced the guidelines. After she accidentally hit the glass door, it broke up and a piece pierced her stomach.

Leading architect S Gopakumar, who is also the president of the Better Kochi Response Group (BKRG), said the rules are being flouted. “Compared to ordinary glass, laminated glass is a bit costly. To save money on construction, most of the builders don’t use laminated glass as a door or a wall. The local self-government department should provide the occupancy certificate only if the builders follow the order,” Gopakumar said. Earlier, the Kerala High Court had asked the government to consider amending the building rules to ensure safety, and directed it to come up with a proposal within a month. The court issued the directive while considering a public interest litigation filed by Siddique Babu. When queried on the matter, Urban Affairs Secretary Arun K Vijayan told TNIE that steps will be taken to implement the order.

What the govt guidelines say

Use toughened or laminated glass to partition rooms or halls Fix clear signage on glass panels to give an idea to the public Affix stickers on glass doors directing visitors to push or pull Follow suggestions mentioned in the guidelines on ‘Use of glass in buildings - Human safety 2015’ while using glass doors

Toughened glass has a safe breakage pattern, as it breaks and disintegrates into small and relatively harmless particles

But thick toughened glass particles may stay interlocked and fall as lumps, cau-sing a minor or medium injury.