STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

KWA provides 41,377 new connections in Ernakulam

 Setting a new record, the Kerala Water Authority provided 41,377 connections in the district in the 2021-2022 financial year, spending D71.85 crores from the Jalajeevan plan.

Published: 27th April 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

water scarcity

( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Setting a new record, the Kerala Water Authority provided 41,377 connections in the district in the 2021-2022 financial year, spending D71.85 crores from the Jalajeevan plan. A total of 21,628 connections were provided in the Aluva division alone with a fund of I36.5 crore. In Muvattupuzha division, 11,707 connections were set up with a fund of D23.09 crore, while in Kochi division, 1,148 new connections were strated with D1.38 crore. 

Under Ernakulam water supply division alone, 6,894 connections were provided and a fund of D10.88 crore was used. Jal Jeevan mission is a joint effort by the Centre, state government, grama panchayat and consumers to provide potable water to the nearly 50 lakh of villagers in Kerala through pipes in a span of three years.

The central government will provide 45 per cent of the funds while the state government will arrange around 30 per cent. Another 15 per cent will come from grama panchayats and consumers will shell out nearly 10 per cent. KWA is planning to provide more connections in the coming years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Water Authority Ernakulam
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp