KWA provides 41,377 new connections in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Setting a new record, the Kerala Water Authority provided 41,377 connections in the district in the 2021-2022 financial year, spending D71.85 crores from the Jalajeevan plan. A total of 21,628 connections were provided in the Aluva division alone with a fund of I36.5 crore. In Muvattupuzha division, 11,707 connections were set up with a fund of D23.09 crore, while in Kochi division, 1,148 new connections were strated with D1.38 crore.

Under Ernakulam water supply division alone, 6,894 connections were provided and a fund of D10.88 crore was used. Jal Jeevan mission is a joint effort by the Centre, state government, grama panchayat and consumers to provide potable water to the nearly 50 lakh of villagers in Kerala through pipes in a span of three years.

The central government will provide 45 per cent of the funds while the state government will arrange around 30 per cent. Another 15 per cent will come from grama panchayats and consumers will shell out nearly 10 per cent. KWA is planning to provide more connections in the coming years.