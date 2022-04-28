STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Death sentence for Kochi’s green cover

In the name of pruning, the branches of a few trees on the Kaloor-Kadavantra stretch were completely chopped off by officials of the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA). 

Published: 28th April 2022 07:30 AM

Trees on the Kaloor-Kadavanthra stretch that were chopped off by GCDA authorities 

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: In the name of pruning, the branches of a few trees on the Kaloor-Kadavantra stretch were completely chopped off by officials of the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA). According to area councillor M G Aristotle, the government had allowed the GCDA to prune trees before the monsoon to prevent any mishap during heavy wind or downpour. However, the GCDA chopped down the branches instead. The trees provided shade to pedestrians and autorickshaw drivers during the scorching heat. 

“This is not pruning. The authorities have killed the trees that provide shelter to several people. Climate change is already gripping the city. Such measures are oppositet to sustainable development that we have been discussing,” said Ranjith Thampy, an environmentalist.

GCDA officials said the trees were chopped off following complaints from the residents of the area, stating that it was a threat. The autorickshaw drivers in the area said only a few branches of the trees posed a threat to commuters and needed pruning. “This is cruel. These trees provided shade to people waiting for buses or autorickshaws. It is not good for the environment either,” said P Varghese, an autorickshaw driver. 

The shopkeepers nearby said the trees used to provide relief from all the heat during the day. “Now, it’s difficult to stand on the road even for a minute. The city will turn into a concrete desert if the authorities keep this up,” said a shopkeeper.

Comments

