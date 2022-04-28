Fact-finding report flags lapses in inquiry into transgender’s death

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A fact-finding report by the the Justice for Ananya Action Council has pointed at lapses in investigation into the death of Ananya, the transgender activist who died by suicide. The panel released its report seeking justice and a re-investigation into her death.

The report, which dwells on the reasons behind the suicide of Ananya, discusses how the health system failed in the case of Ananya, Kerala’s first transgender radio jockey and the state’s first transgender candidate for assembly elections, who performed the Gender Affirmation Surgery (GAS). It also alleges that there have been a lot of lapses in the investigation carried out following Ananya’s death. The council has demanded a re-investigation.

Stressing on the need to protect the health rights of transgender community, the council released the report, which would be submitted to the government, at the YMCA Hall in Aluva. It was formulated by an investigation team formed by the council.

The report states that most of the GAS surgeries in state are being carried out without following the mandatory norms put forth by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health and that this was evident in Ananya’s case, too.

The report has sought government intervention into the medical lapses in the case of such surgeries, and calls for a unified health care policy. The action council was formed in July, 2021 to seek justice for the death of Ananya and her partner Jiju Raj who also died by suicide days after Ananya’s death.

The fact-finding committee comprised legal experts, medical practitioners and LGBTIQ+ community activists. As many as 15 interviews were carried out. All interactions were documented. This included Ananya’s father, members of the LGBTIQ+ community, her friends and well-wishers.