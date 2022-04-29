STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assets worth Rs 79 lakh of six in poaching case attached

The attached assets include immovable properties worth Rs 53.97 lakh and movable properties worth Rs 25.26 lakh. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attached assets worth Rs 79.23 lakh of six persons involved in elephant poaching and ivory trading reported at Edamalayar and Karimpani forest stations under Thundathil range in 2015. The attached assets include immovable properties worth Rs 53.97 lakh and movable properties worth Rs 25.26 lakh. 

The properties belong to ivory trader Umesh Agarwal and his wife, D Rajan and his wife, the wife of accused Aji Bright and the wife of accused Preeston Silva.  Umesh, Rajan, Aji and Preeston committed multiple offences under the Wildlife Protection Act, said officials.

They allegedly trespassed into reserve forest areas, hunted wife elephants, removed their tusks and engaged in illegal trade of ivory and ivory products. Around 20 elephants were poached between 2014 and 2015 at Vazhachal, Thundathil, Munnar and Parambikulam wildlife sanctuaries.  As many as 74 persons from various states were arrested in connection with a series of cases registered for elephant poaching and ivory trading in 2015. 

