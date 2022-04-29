Ernakulam to strengthen Covid preventive measures

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With cases rising in other states, the Covid review meeting held in the district on Thursday decided to strengthen preventive measures. According to District Medical Officer V Jayasree, Ernakulam has reported around 75 Covid cases daily over the past few days with up to 2,400 tests per day.

“People must adhere strictly to the Covid protocol of wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and using sanitiser. Reverse quarantine should be observed by the elderly and those with comorbidities. Closed spaces may lead to the spread of diseases,” Dr Jayasree said.

Stressing on the importance of remaining cautious, the DMO urged those who are yet to take precautionary vaccine doses to take the shots at the earliest. “Arrangements are being made to facilitate the vaccination of children in schools once the classes resume in June,” she said.