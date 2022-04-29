STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam to strengthen Covid preventive measures

With cases rising in other states, the Covid review meeting held in the district on Thursday decided to strengthen preventive measures.

Published: 29th April 2022 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19, COVID test, Coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With cases rising in other states, the Covid review meeting held in the district on Thursday decided to strengthen preventive measures. According to District Medical Officer V Jayasree, Ernakulam has reported around 75 Covid cases daily over the past few days with up to 2,400 tests per day.

“People must adhere strictly to the Covid protocol of wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and using sanitiser. Reverse quarantine should be observed by the elderly and those with comorbidities. Closed spaces may lead to the spread of diseases,” Dr Jayasree said.

Stressing on the importance of remaining cautious, the DMO urged those who are yet to take precautionary vaccine doses to take the shots at the earliest.  “Arrangements are being made to facilitate the vaccination of children in schools once the classes resume in June,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam COVID 19
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp