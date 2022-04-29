STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Gold haul: Municipal vice-chairman’s son held

Customs has also taken Shabin’s business partner P A Sirajuddin of Kalamassery, along with Afsal of Muppathadam and Sudheer of Palachuvadu, into custody.

Published: 29th April 2022 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Customs Commissionerate (Preventive) on Thursday arrested Shabin, the son of Thrikkakara Municipality Vice-chairman A A Ibrahimkutty, in connection with the case relating to the seizure of 2.23kg of gold from a meat-slicing machine at the Kochi airport.

Customs has also taken Shabin’s business partner P A Sirajuddin of Kalamassery, along with Afsal of Muppathadam and Sudheer of Palachuvadu, into custody. Their interrogation will continue on Friday, a customs officer said.

Shabin surrendered before the central agency on Wednesday night, and based on his statement, Afsal and Sudheer were taken into custody, the officer said. Shabin’s arrest was recorded on Thursday morning. Kakkanad resident K P Sirajuddin, a film producer suspected to be the mastermind in the gold smuggling case, is still in Dubai. 

“K P Sirajuddin has indulged in smuggling activities through various seaports and airports. He had asked Shabin whether he is interested in the smuggling of gold, and Shabin along with two friends had agreed. Accordingly, Shabin arranged Rs 65 lakh while the two others arranged Rs 35 lakh. The total amount of Rs 1 crore was sent to K P Sirajuddin in Dubai via hawala transactions to purchase gold,” customs stated in the report submitted to the court.

The customs official said the investigators are collecting more evidence against the accused persons.
“We will soon decide on recording their arrest. We are tracing K P Sirajuddin and a lookout notice will soon be issued for him. We are also tracing his links to hawala operators in Kochi. There are more persons involved in the case,” the official said.

Shabin was produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court and was remanded in judicial custody. On April 23, the customs had seized 2.23kg of gold from a meat-slicing machine that arrived at the air cargo complex of Kochi airport. The customs had arrested Kakkanad resident Nakul who reached the airport to receive the gold. The interrogation of Nakul had revealed the involvement of Shabin and the others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gold haul
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp