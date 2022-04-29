Gold haul: Municipal vice-chairman’s son held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Customs Commissionerate (Preventive) on Thursday arrested Shabin, the son of Thrikkakara Municipality Vice-chairman A A Ibrahimkutty, in connection with the case relating to the seizure of 2.23kg of gold from a meat-slicing machine at the Kochi airport.

Customs has also taken Shabin’s business partner P A Sirajuddin of Kalamassery, along with Afsal of Muppathadam and Sudheer of Palachuvadu, into custody. Their interrogation will continue on Friday, a customs officer said.

Shabin surrendered before the central agency on Wednesday night, and based on his statement, Afsal and Sudheer were taken into custody, the officer said. Shabin’s arrest was recorded on Thursday morning. Kakkanad resident K P Sirajuddin, a film producer suspected to be the mastermind in the gold smuggling case, is still in Dubai.

“K P Sirajuddin has indulged in smuggling activities through various seaports and airports. He had asked Shabin whether he is interested in the smuggling of gold, and Shabin along with two friends had agreed. Accordingly, Shabin arranged Rs 65 lakh while the two others arranged Rs 35 lakh. The total amount of Rs 1 crore was sent to K P Sirajuddin in Dubai via hawala transactions to purchase gold,” customs stated in the report submitted to the court.

The customs official said the investigators are collecting more evidence against the accused persons.

“We will soon decide on recording their arrest. We are tracing K P Sirajuddin and a lookout notice will soon be issued for him. We are also tracing his links to hawala operators in Kochi. There are more persons involved in the case,” the official said.

Shabin was produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court and was remanded in judicial custody. On April 23, the customs had seized 2.23kg of gold from a meat-slicing machine that arrived at the air cargo complex of Kochi airport. The customs had arrested Kakkanad resident Nakul who reached the airport to receive the gold. The interrogation of Nakul had revealed the involvement of Shabin and the others.