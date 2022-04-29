Op Vahini picking up steam across Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of Operation Vahini project, the tributaries of Periyar river were cleaned and deepened by removing silt that has been obstructing their flow. In Aluva region alone, 3,62,966 cubic metres of slit was removed from the tributaries using 54 excavators.

About 2.48 lakh cubic metres of debris and silt were removed from the tributaries in Aalangad block using 26 excavators. The project also includes 61 canals on the Muvattupuzha river. In collaboration with rural employment guarantee scheme workers, around 9,192 cubic metres of sludge was removed.

A total of 10,537 cubic metres of silt was removed from the tributaries of Muvattupuzha river. Under the programme, ‘One canal, One ward,’ 121 canals were cleaned in the first week itself. The programme launched under Operation Vahini project is progressing across the district.