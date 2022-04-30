STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fuel bunk robbery gang held in Kochi

The police on Friday arrested a gang that was involved in robbing money from fuel stations.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The police on Friday arrested a gang that was involved in robbing money from fuel stations. The gang members Mohammed Akkib, 23, Mohammed Vasim, 31, and Safan, 28, were nabbed by Ernakulam Rural police from Kozhikode railway station premises. 

The police caught them during a probe into the robbery that occurred at a fuel station in Chengamanad, near Aluva, last month. “Based on CCTV footage obtained from the fuel station, we were able to identify the gang that was involved in the robbery. However, the gang members had been absconding ever since we started the investigation. Meanwhile, our team traced their location and nabbed them from Kozhikode railway station premises,” said Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthick.

Following interrogation of the gang members, police got details regarding their role in similar cases registered in the district.  “The gang members used stolen motorcycles with fake number plates for robberies. Even in Chengamanad, they used a stolen bike.

Since their modus operandi was similar, we were able to crack similar cases reported in the district. The gang also admitted to their involvement in similar robberies in Kochi, “added Karthick.  Meanwhile, police have intensified efforts to nab two others who were also involved in the robbery.

