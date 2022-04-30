Kerala govt bins proposal to widen Vyttila junction, considers another flyover

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Traffic woes at Vyttila may not end anytime soon. For the state government on Friday rejected a National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (Natpac) recommendation to widen Kerala’s busiest junction.

At a high-level meeting chaired by Industries Minister P Rajeeve, and attended by Mayor M Anilkumar, MP Hibi Eden, District Collector Jafar Malik and other officials, it was felt that a large number of traders would be misplaced if Natpac’s recommendations to decongest the junction were accepted. The authorities directed Natpac to submit a new proposal that would require minimum land acquisition.

However, the government decided to consider other measures, including the construction of a flyover at Thykoodam to the south of the junction and an underpass near the railway track to the north. Natpac had proposed the acquisition of nearly three acres on either side of National Highway 66 at Vyttila.

“The traffic congestion at Vyttila junction can be reduced only if the government widens the NH stretch from 45 metres to 65 metres,” a Natpac official told TNIE on condition of anonymity. “Since there are four interconnections, expanding the junction is the only solution. However, the meeting chaired by the minister didn’t give a green signal, fearing protest over land acquisition.”

The meeting also decided to reduce the width of the traffic islands there to accommodate more vehicles. Since the National Highways Authority of India had permitted that particular work, the authorities asked Natpac to submit a new proposal within 10 days.

“A fresh proposal, including immediate measures, will be prepared. The high-level committee will discuss the matterl,” the Natpac official said. The government had appointed Natpac to study and suggest measures to decongest Vyttila junction following widespread criticism.

Long-term proposal to decongest Vyttila junction