Stone to be laid for Ro-Ro unit at Kochi Port, foundation to be laid by Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister for Ports and Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal will lay the foundation for the proposed Roll on- Roll off facility at Kochi Port at 3.30 pm today.

Published: 30th April 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Union Minister of State for Shipping and Ports Shantanu Thakur, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and Kerala Labour Minister V Sivankutty will attend the event. 

The Union minister will also unveil the new logo of Kochi Port Authority. Kochi Port was recently renamed as Cochin Port Authority. He will the proceed to inaugurate the golden jubilee celebrations of Cochin Shipyard Ltd at the  shipyard. 

The Central ministry’s Green Shipping initiatives will be unveiled at Hotel Grand Hyatt at 10 am.

