Stone to be laid for Ro-Ro unit at Kochi Port, foundation to be laid by Sarbananda Sonowal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Union Minister for Ports and Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal will lay the foundation for the proposed Roll on- Roll off facility at Kochi Port at 3.30 pm today.

Union Minister of State for Shipping and Ports Shantanu Thakur, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and Kerala Labour Minister V Sivankutty will attend the event.

The Union minister will also unveil the new logo of Kochi Port Authority. Kochi Port was recently renamed as Cochin Port Authority. He will the proceed to inaugurate the golden jubilee celebrations of Cochin Shipyard Ltd at the shipyard.

The Central ministry’s Green Shipping initiatives will be unveiled at Hotel Grand Hyatt at 10 am.