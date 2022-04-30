STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two found dead in Aluva were lovers, say cops

Police have found that the deaths of a man and woman that occurred in Aluva on Thursday evening were interlinked.  

Published: 30th April 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

(Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Police have found that the deaths of a man and woman that occurred in Aluva on Thursday evening were interlinked. Police suspect that the man, an autorickshaw driver, and the woman, a factory worker, were in a relationship.

It was on Thursday evening that Kuzhivelippady native Manju, 42, died after being run over by a train. On the same day Edathala native, Srikanth, 34, died after he jumped into the Periyar from Marthanda Varma bridge. The police investigation has revealed that Srikanth was having an affair with Manju. 

Officers said Srikanth started living in a rented house near Manju’s house three months ago. Manju had been living with her husband and two children. She had been working in a factory in Aluva. The families of Srikanth and Manju came to know about their affair recently.  They were seen together near the railway track in Aluva on Thursday.

