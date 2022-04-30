STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union minister promises to allay woes of minority Christian communities in Kerala

The minister also attended a meeting organised by the Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC) to discuss issues faced by minority Christian communities 

Published: 30th April 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister John Barla with Cardinal George Alencherry at Mount St Thomas, Kakkanad, on Friday

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs John Barla held a meeting with Christian religious leaders, including Cardinal George Alencherry and Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil, here on Friday. 
The minister said that the issues being faced by Christian communities, especially Latin Catholics, will be seriously addressed. KRLCC said in a statement that the meeting expressed concern over rising violence against Christians in various parts of the country. 

During the meeting, the general issues being faced by Latin Catholics--a backward community within the minority community--and the injustices and disparities faced by Dalit Christians and Anglo-Indian community were also shared with the minister. 

Secretary General of Kerala Region Latin Catholic Bishops’ council Bishop Selvister Ponnumuthan presided over the meeting. Other community leaders, including KRLCC vice-president Joseph Jude and KLCA general secretary Sherry M Thomas, attended the meeting. 

Earlier, the minister had a meeting with Archbishop of Verapoly Dr Joseph Kalathiparambil. He also met Cardinal George Alencherry, the head of the Syro Malabar Church, at Mount St Thomas.

