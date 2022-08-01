Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Job scam: Court dismisses plea of accused

The plea was dismissed after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) produced documents buttressing that she was the director of the company.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases in Kochi has dismissed a petition filed by an accused to remove her name as the representative of a travel agency, involved in over Rs 100-crore nursing recruitment scam. 

The petition was filed by Susan Thomas, wife of Uthup Varghese of Al Zarafa Travels and Manpower Consultations. The plea was dismissed after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) produced documents buttressing that she was the director of the company.

The ED produced the records received from the Registrar of Companies and maintained that she was bound to represent the company in criminal proceedings. 

The scam was related to the recruitment of nurses to the Ministry of Health in Kuwait by collecting Rs 19.5 lakh as service charge instead of Rs 19,500 stipulated by the authorities. 

