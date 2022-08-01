Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Metro Rail's Water Metro services gears up for grand launch

Public transport experts have demanded to keep the rates reasonable, stressing that unlike metro trains, islanders will be relying on the Water Metro.

Published: 01st August 2022 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Metro Rail. (File Photo)

Kochi Metro Rail. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Cochin Shipyard delivering two more boats on Saturday, the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) appears set to launch Water Metro services in September. While a total of four electric hybrid boats have been received, a fifth one is likely to be delivered soon, said a KMRL official. “We had received two boats earlier, and now we will be able to conduct the trial runs. We are hopeful of getting all five boats required to begin operations before September,” said a KMRL official.

Public transport experts have demanded to keep the rates reasonable, stressing that unlike metro trains, islanders will be relying on the Water Metro. “So far no decision has been taken on the fares but discussions are going on,” said a source. Also, the construction of 14 terminals is expected to be completed by December. 

“The construction of the terminals at Vypeen, Bolgatty and High Court is nearing completion. If all goes well, we will be starting operations on the High Court-Bolgatty-Vypeen stretch as planned,” the KMRL official said. The terminals at Kakkanad, The Cochin Shipyard is building 23 boats for the Water Metro project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cochin Shipyard Kochi Metro Rail Limited Public transport KMRL
India Matters
Electric furnace in a steel factory (File Photo | Reuters)
India manufacturing PMI hits eight-month high in July on new orders
TMC MPs stage a protest at Parliament House complex during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 1, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ruckus continues in Parliament as Opposition protests over Sanjay Raut arrest, Congress MPs' suspension
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Building creative hubs for expression and promoting art in the streets of Delhi 
The USA team is among the most diversified in the ongoing Chess Olympiad at Mahabalipuram in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

Olympiad, the land of diversity
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp