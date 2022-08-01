Kochi Metro Rail's Water Metro services gears up for grand launch

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Cochin Shipyard delivering two more boats on Saturday, the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) appears set to launch Water Metro services in September. While a total of four electric hybrid boats have been received, a fifth one is likely to be delivered soon, said a KMRL official. “We had received two boats earlier, and now we will be able to conduct the trial runs. We are hopeful of getting all five boats required to begin operations before September,” said a KMRL official.

Public transport experts have demanded to keep the rates reasonable, stressing that unlike metro trains, islanders will be relying on the Water Metro. “So far no decision has been taken on the fares but discussions are going on,” said a source. Also, the construction of 14 terminals is expected to be completed by December.

“The construction of the terminals at Vypeen, Bolgatty and High Court is nearing completion. If all goes well, we will be starting operations on the High Court-Bolgatty-Vypeen stretch as planned,” the KMRL official said. The terminals at Kakkanad, The Cochin Shipyard is building 23 boats for the Water Metro project.

