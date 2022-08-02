Home Cities Kochi

Court denies bail to husband arrested for wife’s suicide

The Ernakulam District Principal Sessions Court denied bail to Sumesh K C husband of Kochi native Sangeetha who died by suicide following cruelty and caste-based abuse at her husband’s house.

Published: 02nd August 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

jail prison

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam District Principal Sessions Court denied bail to Sumesh K C husband of Kochi native Sangeetha who died by suicide following cruelty and caste-based abuse at her husband’s house.
Earlier, the court had denied bail to Sumesh’s mother-in-law Ramani T K and sister-in-law Maneesh A M.

According to Sumesh, 33, of Pazhanji, Kunnamkulam, Thrissur, Sangeetha had suicidal tendences and that led to the suicide. His lawyer also presented petitions filed by Sangeetha to the police and claimed that no allegations were raised against him. He also produced treatment records of the deceased to show that she had schizophrenia.

Later, the court issued notice to Sangeetha’s parents and they appeared through Adv Maya Krishnan. The counsel said that the deceased was a young lady who was subjected to humiliation on account of her caste. She was not even permitted to use the household utensils for the reason that she belonged to a scheduled caste.

After going through the case diary, the court found ample reasons to deny Sumesh bail. “The report filed by the investigation officer shows that the deceased sent messages through WhatsApp stating the various forms of cruelty that Sumesh had inflicted on her. She mentioned that the petitioner herein alone would be responsible for her death. There are chats stating clearly that she was subjected to cruelty demanding dowry. Considering the stage of investigation and these facts have compelled me to come to a conclusion that the petitioner is not entitled to get bail,” Judge Honey M Varghese stated in the order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide
India Matters
The Special Urban Territory of Bengaluru
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Didi to reset post-Partha cabinet, 5-6 new faces likely
Hardik Pandya (Photo | AFP)
Hardik is a luxury you want to have, says Aussie great McGrath
A view of Chennai airport from St Thomas Mount. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
It’s official, Chennai’s second airport to be in Parandur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp