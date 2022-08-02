Court denies bail to husband arrested for wife’s suicide

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam District Principal Sessions Court denied bail to Sumesh K C husband of Kochi native Sangeetha who died by suicide following cruelty and caste-based abuse at her husband’s house.

Earlier, the court had denied bail to Sumesh’s mother-in-law Ramani T K and sister-in-law Maneesh A M.

According to Sumesh, 33, of Pazhanji, Kunnamkulam, Thrissur, Sangeetha had suicidal tendences and that led to the suicide. His lawyer also presented petitions filed by Sangeetha to the police and claimed that no allegations were raised against him. He also produced treatment records of the deceased to show that she had schizophrenia.

Later, the court issued notice to Sangeetha’s parents and they appeared through Adv Maya Krishnan. The counsel said that the deceased was a young lady who was subjected to humiliation on account of her caste. She was not even permitted to use the household utensils for the reason that she belonged to a scheduled caste.

After going through the case diary, the court found ample reasons to deny Sumesh bail. “The report filed by the investigation officer shows that the deceased sent messages through WhatsApp stating the various forms of cruelty that Sumesh had inflicted on her. She mentioned that the petitioner herein alone would be responsible for her death. There are chats stating clearly that she was subjected to cruelty demanding dowry. Considering the stage of investigation and these facts have compelled me to come to a conclusion that the petitioner is not entitled to get bail,” Judge Honey M Varghese stated in the order.

