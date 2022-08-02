Home Cities Kochi

Four arrested for threatening woman

Police on Monday arrested four persons who posed as members of the State Human Rights Commission and threatened a Venduvazhy native woman last week.

Representational Image. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police on Monday arrested four persons who posed as members of the State Human Rights Commission and threatened a Venduvazhy native woman last week. The arrested  were identified as Arshad, 39, of Mannamkandam near Adimali, Idukki, Nishad, 38, of Asamannoor, Ismail, 51, of Vengola and Asiz, 43, of Marampally.

Posing as vice-chairman of the State Humans Right Commission, Arshad went to the house of the woman in Venduvazhy. He was accompanied by three others. They reached the house in a car which carried the board ‘Vice-chairman, Human Rights Protection.’ According to the police, Arshad introduced himself as vice-chairman of State Human Rights Commission and threatened the woman who was present at the house. They told the woman that her husband had borrowed money from Asiz.

If the money is not returned, legal action will be initiated, they said.Following a complaint lodged by the woman, Kothamangalam police registered a case and started a probe. The woman had also approached Kerala State Human Rights Commission regarding the threat. Following a direction from Ernakulam Rural police chief, the accused were arrested and produced before the magistrate court which remanded them in judicial custody.

