Home Cities Kochi

GCDA, local bodies fail to collect crores in arrears

GCDA alone is yet to collect Rs 4.94 cr for shops rented by individuals & organisations

Published: 02nd August 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

GCDA headquarters at Kadavanthara | ARUN ANGELA

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when the government is reeling under severe financial crunch, the local bodies and development agencies like the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) have failed to collect crores of rupees in arrears on rentals from their buildings in the city.An RTI reply received by activist Raju Vazhakkala shows that the GCDA alone is yet to collect `4.94 crore for the shops rented by individuals and organisations.

“There are several shops which have been functioning for years but haven’t paid rent even for the first month,” Raju pointed out.The amount is due in total from 225 shops the GCDA had rented out. “But the actual arrears may be twice the amount shown as the agency is yet to provide the details of other shops. These agencies’ lack of professionalism is putting a strain on the government,” he said.

According to the RTI reply, several shop owners continue to function despite not having paid the rent for several months. Many of them have defaulted over Rs 5 lakh.Earlier, Raju had exposed the failures of the Thrikkakara municipality and the Maharaja’s College in collecting arrears from shopkeepers.While the college is yet to receive `1.3 crore from the shops functioning on theMaharaja’s College Stadium premises, the municipality suffered a loss of `68 lakh, RTI queries revealed.

The audit report of the Kochi corporation had also exposed the city body’s lethargic attitude on the issue. As per the report, the shop owners who rented the corporation’s property owe  rent arrears to the tune of Rs 1.3 crore.Meanwhile, responding to the revelation, GCDA chairperson K Chandran Pillai said all steps will be taken to collect the amount.“Some cases are before the legal cell. It is true that there is a large amount of money to be collected. We will take the steps necessary to collect the amount,” Pillai said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GCDA
India Matters
The Special Urban Territory of Bengaluru
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Didi to reset post-Partha cabinet, 5-6 new faces likely
Hardik Pandya (Photo | AFP)
Hardik is a luxury you want to have, says Aussie great McGrath
A view of Chennai airport from St Thomas Mount. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
It’s official, Chennai’s second airport to be in Parandur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp