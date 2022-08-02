LPG tanker and car collide, one injured

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A car collided head-on with an LPG bullet tanker at Ambalamugal on Monday. The car driver, who sustained minor injuries has been admitted to a private hospital.“The car coming from the Kakkanad direction hit the tanker after overtaking another car. Following the collision, the lorry lost control and swerved towards the side of the road bordering a ditch. However, the tanker driver managed to regain control and brought the vehicle to a halt in the middle of the road,” said a source.

The accident caused a traffic block as it took a lot of time to safely move the tanker, which had developed a snag in the accident, added the source. The car that collided with the tanker hit another car and a scooter before coming to a halt.

