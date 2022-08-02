Rain wreaks havoc on central Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Heavy rain battered several parts of central Kerala region on Monday, causing widespread damage, including landslides, at various places along the Kottarakkara-Dindigul National Highway in Idukki, and flooding in several rivers and streams in Kottayam. At least two persons were reported missing in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta respectively.

In Kochi, heavy rain caused inundation and waterlogging in the city leading to heavy traffic snarl-ups on major roads, including MG Road and Banerjee Road. Normal life was thrown out of gear in the city for several hours. Many shops along Kochi’s Broadway were inundated. Meanwhile, heavy rain continued in the eastern parts of Ernakulam district for several hours. The district administration has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in the district on Tuesday.

In Ernakulam, district collector R Renuraj evaluated the preparations taken by various departments to fight rain havoc. “There is no need to worry about water levels in dams and rivers in the district. All shutters of Bhoothathankettu dam have been opened. In order to deal with emergency situation, an NDRF team will reach the district by Monday night”, she said.

A man clasps his fingers together, trying to keep them warm in the heavy rain

Night travel and tourism-related activities have been banned in Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts till further orders. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and the weather agencies have declared a red alert in the district till Wednesday.

Hilly areas in Kottayam district witnessed heavy rain which led to water level rising in rivers and streams. There was flooding in Pullakayar river which led to widespread damage in many parts of Koottickal and Kokkayar panchayats. A man was swept away by surging waters. Riyas 45, of Kunnuparambil, Koottickal Chappathu, is the missing person. Heavy rain was reported in Mundakkayam, Elamkadu, Koottikkal, Pala, Erumeli, and other areas of the district. Rainwater gushed through Munnilavu town after the tributary to the Meenachil River breached its banks.

TAKE ALL MEASURES TO AVOID WATERLOGGING IN CITY: HIGH COURT

Kochi: Kerala High Court on Monday directed the district collector, who is also the chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, to keep an overview of the entire situation and ensure that sufficient personnel are deployed wherever required so as to avoid waterlogging and heavy traffic blocks in the city in the aftermath of heavy downpour. The court asked the collector to file a report suggesting remedial measures.

Justice Devan Ramachandran also asked the Kochi Corporation to do constant monitoring of the inundated parts of the city and adopt remedial measures as and when necessary and file a report before the court. The Operation Breakthrough Team, headed by the superintending engineer of the Minor Irrigation Department, should keep the Perandoor canal and other canals clear and open. Since alerts of heavy rain have already been issued, it is essential that all stakeholders must be at the ground level to evaluate and take immediate steps as and when it becomes necessary, said the court. The officers of the Disaster Management Authority and the Kochi Corporation must ensure that every necessary measure is taken and completed on a war footing so that the heavy rains that we expected would not cause deleterious consequences to the citizens in the next one or two days. the court said.

KOCHI: Heavy rain battered several parts of central Kerala region on Monday, causing widespread damage, including landslides, at various places along the Kottarakkara-Dindigul National Highway in Idukki, and flooding in several rivers and streams in Kottayam. At least two persons were reported missing in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta respectively. In Kochi, heavy rain caused inundation and waterlogging in the city leading to heavy traffic snarl-ups on major roads, including MG Road and Banerjee Road. Normal life was thrown out of gear in the city for several hours. Many shops along Kochi’s Broadway were inundated. Meanwhile, heavy rain continued in the eastern parts of Ernakulam district for several hours. The district administration has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in the district on Tuesday. In Ernakulam, district collector R Renuraj evaluated the preparations taken by various departments to fight rain havoc. “There is no need to worry about water levels in dams and rivers in the district. All shutters of Bhoothathankettu dam have been opened. In order to deal with emergency situation, an NDRF team will reach the district by Monday night”, she said. A man clasps his fingers together, trying to keep them warm in the heavy rain Night travel and tourism-related activities have been banned in Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts till further orders. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and the weather agencies have declared a red alert in the district till Wednesday. Hilly areas in Kottayam district witnessed heavy rain which led to water level rising in rivers and streams. There was flooding in Pullakayar river which led to widespread damage in many parts of Koottickal and Kokkayar panchayats. A man was swept away by surging waters. Riyas 45, of Kunnuparambil, Koottickal Chappathu, is the missing person. Heavy rain was reported in Mundakkayam, Elamkadu, Koottikkal, Pala, Erumeli, and other areas of the district. Rainwater gushed through Munnilavu town after the tributary to the Meenachil River breached its banks. TAKE ALL MEASURES TO AVOID WATERLOGGING IN CITY: HIGH COURT Kochi: Kerala High Court on Monday directed the district collector, who is also the chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, to keep an overview of the entire situation and ensure that sufficient personnel are deployed wherever required so as to avoid waterlogging and heavy traffic blocks in the city in the aftermath of heavy downpour. The court asked the collector to file a report suggesting remedial measures. Justice Devan Ramachandran also asked the Kochi Corporation to do constant monitoring of the inundated parts of the city and adopt remedial measures as and when necessary and file a report before the court. The Operation Breakthrough Team, headed by the superintending engineer of the Minor Irrigation Department, should keep the Perandoor canal and other canals clear and open. Since alerts of heavy rain have already been issued, it is essential that all stakeholders must be at the ground level to evaluate and take immediate steps as and when it becomes necessary, said the court. The officers of the Disaster Management Authority and the Kochi Corporation must ensure that every necessary measure is taken and completed on a war footing so that the heavy rains that we expected would not cause deleterious consequences to the citizens in the next one or two days. the court said.