Actor assault case: Same judge, different court to hold trial

Recently, Thiruvananthapuram additional district court Judge K K Balakrishnan was transferred as the Ernakulam additional special sessions-cum-CBI special court judge.

Published: 03rd August 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Malayalam actor Dileep (File | A Sanesh, EPS)

Malayalam actor Dileep who is a key accused in the actor assault case.(File | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The trial in the 2017 actor abduction and assault case will be shifted to the Ernakulam District Principal Sessions Court as a new additional special sessions-cum CBI special court judge was appointed recently. Now, the trial is likely to be held at Ernakulam District Complex near Maharaja’s College where the District Principal Sessions Court is functioning whereas the earlier procedures were held at the additional special sessions court located at NIA/CBI court complex in Kaloor. Recently, Thiruvananthapuram additional district court Judge K K Balakrishnan was transferred as the Ernakulam additional special sessions-cum-CBI special court judge.

CB MOVES HC SEEKING DILEEP’S BAIL CANCELLATION
Kochi: The Crime Branch on Tuesday filed a petition in the High Court challenging the Ernakulam Additional Special Sessions Court order dismissing its petition to cancel the bail granted to actor Dileep. The prosecution argued that the actor, who is the eighth accused in the case, was trying to influence some of the witnesses.

Actor assault case
