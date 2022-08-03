Heavy rains: 547 shifted to 11 relief camps in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the intermittent heavy rain continued to lash Ernakulam district, 547 people were shifted to 11 relief camps in four taluks on Tuesday. Since a red alert has been declared in the district, Collector R Renu Raj has declared a holiday for all educational institutions including professional colleges on Wednesday also.Two deaths were confirmed in the district on Tuesday. The body of Poulose, 65, who went missing in Urulanthanni forest on Monday, was recovered on Tuesday while the body of T R Anish, 36, who went missing from Mulanthuruthy was recovered from the backwaters in Vaikom.

The police said a man missing complaint was filed at Mulanthuruthy police station by Revathi, wife of Anish, citing that he had been missing for three days. The couple was staying with their one-year-old child at a rented house at Vettikal, the police said.

Currently, 158 families are staying in various camps in four taluks. Of these, 228 are men, 221 women and 98 children. There are three camps each in Paravoor, Aluva and Muvattupuzha taluks and two in Kothamangalam.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Periyar and Muvattupuzha rivers had risen to an alarming level in the morning, but it came down by evening. The authorities have directed those residing on the banks of these rivers to keep vigil.

Tourists, including foreign nationals, who were caught in Elephant Pass Resort near Kodnanad Elephant Sanctuary due to flooding were rescued. The incident happened around 5,30am on Tuesday. Two foreigners, a family from Fort Kochi, and resort staff were caught in the water.They were rescued in an operation carried out by the fire and rescue services, police and revenue officials. Officials said the tourists have been shifted to another nearby resort.

