Heavy rains: Residents of Parakkadavu prepare for worst

Already, people have shifted their cars and two-wheelers to safe spots because in 2018, a majority of them didn't get enough time to shift their vehicles and had to discard their vehicles as scrap.

Published: 03rd August 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 07:08 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Torrential rain in the last two days has brought back dark memories of 2018 flood and people living on the banks of Chalakudy river in Parakkadavu, Moozhikulam, Kurammassery and Poovathussery under Parakkadavu grama panchayat in Ernakulam have started shifting to safer locations.

As Parakkadavu panchayat was one of the worst affected in the 2018 flood, the panchayat authorities have already begun the task of shifting people living in the low -lying areas to safer locations and issued a warning to all residents to be ready for an evacuation at short notice.

“We are keeping a close watch on the water level in the river. With the opening of shutters of Poringalkuthu dam, the flow has steadily increased in the river. If it rains heavily for the next two days, the situation will become really alarming,” said panchayat president Jayadevan S V. Already, people have shifted their cars and two-wheelers to safe spots because in 2018, a majority of them didn’t get enough time to shift their vehicles and had to discard their vehicles as scrap.

