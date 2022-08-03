Meeting of nature and politics

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It is quite common to see cricket or football players make a circle before the game starts — it has become a ritual of some sort. The ongoing exhibition of paintings, drawings, installations and sculptures at Durbar Hall Art Center in Kochi features 12 artists who have come together to convey the same message to society irrespective of the difference in their pursuits.

Titled ‘Kainila’, a colloquial term used to define a collective standpoint towards a cause, the exhibition features a diverse range of works. Vipin K, one of the artists says, “All the artists have explored themes such as nature, spiritual and political in the exhibition. The works follow a contemporary and modern form”.

About 10 drawings of Vipin are exhibited here. While Shalima Shaji’s installation work deals with nature, Meera Krishna’s works are visual narratives which are self-representations. Artist Joshy P K uses granite and wood as a medium to portray his relationship with nature and other human beings.

Biju M R uses mixed mediums on handmade paper to make realistic works, while Rajesh M S and Sivadasan K C use oil and acrylic. Shine Narayanan, however, tries to render his anxieties and fantasies into art using mediums such as rice paper and tea wash. Artist Bijukumar’s works are a part of an ongoing series he began about five years ago. He explores mangroves and his memories connected to these nature’s blessings.

Raju Sivaraman has explored themes based on nature and observations in his daily life. Anil K V’s work demonstrates the changing notion of urban cityscapes. T K Anil’s compositions are more liberated and illustrative of the idea of an ‘animalistic being’ whether it is a form of human or nature.

The exhibition will conclude on August 8.

