Home Cities Kochi

Meeting of nature and politics

It is quite common to see cricket or football players make a circle before the game starts — it has become a ritual of some sort.

Published: 03rd August 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It is quite common to see cricket or football players make a circle before the game starts — it has become a ritual of some sort. The ongoing exhibition of paintings, drawings, installations and sculptures at Durbar Hall Art Center in Kochi features 12 artists who have come together to convey the same message to society irrespective of the difference in their pursuits. 

Titled ‘Kainila’, a colloquial term used to define a collective standpoint towards a cause, the exhibition features a diverse range of works. Vipin K, one of the artists says, “All the artists have explored themes such as nature, spiritual and political in the exhibition. The works follow a contemporary and modern form”. 

About 10 drawings of Vipin are exhibited here. While Shalima Shaji’s installation work deals with nature, Meera Krishna’s works are visual narratives which are self-representations. Artist Joshy P K uses granite and wood as a medium to portray his relationship with nature and other human beings. 

Biju M R uses mixed mediums on handmade paper to make realistic works, while Rajesh M S and Sivadasan K C use oil and acrylic. Shine Narayanan, however, tries to render his anxieties and fantasies into art using mediums such as rice paper and tea wash. Artist Bijukumar’s works are a part of an ongoing series he began about five years ago. He explores mangroves and his memories connected to these nature’s blessings.

 Raju Sivaraman has explored themes based on nature and observations in his daily life. Anil K V’s work demonstrates the changing notion of urban cityscapes. T K Anil’s compositions are more liberated and illustrative of the idea of an ‘animalistic being’ whether it is a form of human or nature.

The exhibition will conclude on August 8. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank-DHFL case: ED attaches Rs 415 cr worth assets of builders Avinash Bhosale, Sanjay Chhabria
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
India's services sector growth falls to 4-month low in July 
Madurai Kamaraj University
Conman posing as registar dupes several students, alumni of Madurai Kamaraj University
Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)
Karnataka HC issues notice to State and Centre over 'detention' of 38 Sri Lankan citizens from prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp