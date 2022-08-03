Special team formed to tackle flooding in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A team comprising Mayor M Anilkumar, MLA T J Vinod, and District Collector Renuraj assessed the situation as part of taking immediate action to avoid waterlogging in Kochi city due to heavy rain. The team visited the premises of the High Court, near the Kochi Metro MG Road station and Mullassery Canal. Normal life was thrown out of gear in the city following the heavy rain on Monday.

“A special coordination team including representatives of Kochi Corporation, public works department (PWD), fire force, irrigation and Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has been formed to assess the situation,” said Industries Minister P Rajeeve. “It will prepare a report on immediate measures to be taken to tackle flooding in the district,” he added.

Minister P Rajeeve convened a meeting with the district administration and people’s representatives to discuss the remedial measures taken in the district. The minister also directed the district collector to allocate sufficient funds to install geo-bags in a 130-metre area in Kannamali. Steps have been taken to bring back over 700 boats that went for fishing in the sea from the Kochi region safely.

Following the team’s visit, a review meeting was convened during which the officials were asked to identify 20 places that need urgent intervention to avoid waterlogging.The meeting decided to prepare an emergency plan to let the water flow into the drains on MG Road. It was also decided to remove silt from the canals for the easy flow of water and to prepare an emergency drain system from the Seemati showroom stretch to Mullassery Canal on MG Road. MLA K J Maxi said necessary measures have been taken in West Kochi areas to deal with sea erosion.

Meeting convened

It was decided to prepare an emergency plan to let the water flow into the drains on MG Road

Officials asked to identify 20 places that need urgent intervention to avoid waterlogging

The minister directs collector to allocate funds to install geo-bags in a 130-metre area in Kannamali

KOCHI: A team comprising Mayor M Anilkumar, MLA T J Vinod, and District Collector Renuraj assessed the situation as part of taking immediate action to avoid waterlogging in Kochi city due to heavy rain. The team visited the premises of the High Court, near the Kochi Metro MG Road station and Mullassery Canal. Normal life was thrown out of gear in the city following the heavy rain on Monday. “A special coordination team including representatives of Kochi Corporation, public works department (PWD), fire force, irrigation and Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has been formed to assess the situation,” said Industries Minister P Rajeeve. “It will prepare a report on immediate measures to be taken to tackle flooding in the district,” he added. Minister P Rajeeve convened a meeting with the district administration and people’s representatives to discuss the remedial measures taken in the district. The minister also directed the district collector to allocate sufficient funds to install geo-bags in a 130-metre area in Kannamali. Steps have been taken to bring back over 700 boats that went for fishing in the sea from the Kochi region safely. Following the team’s visit, a review meeting was convened during which the officials were asked to identify 20 places that need urgent intervention to avoid waterlogging.The meeting decided to prepare an emergency plan to let the water flow into the drains on MG Road. It was also decided to remove silt from the canals for the easy flow of water and to prepare an emergency drain system from the Seemati showroom stretch to Mullassery Canal on MG Road. MLA K J Maxi said necessary measures have been taken in West Kochi areas to deal with sea erosion. Meeting convened It was decided to prepare an emergency plan to let the water flow into the drains on MG Road Officials asked to identify 20 places that need urgent intervention to avoid waterlogging The minister directs collector to allocate funds to install geo-bags in a 130-metre area in Kannamali