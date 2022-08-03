Home Cities Kochi

Special team formed to tackle flooding in Kochi

MLA K J Maxi said necessary measures have been taken in West Kochi areas to deal with sea erosion.

Published: 03rd August 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Aluva manappuram flooded due to heavy rain on Tuesday | T P Sooraj

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A team comprising Mayor M Anilkumar, MLA T J Vinod, and District Collector  Renuraj assessed the situation as part of taking immediate action to avoid waterlogging in Kochi city due to heavy rain. The team visited the premises of the High Court, near the Kochi Metro MG Road station and Mullassery Canal. Normal life was thrown out of gear in the city following the heavy rain on Monday.

“A special coordination team including representatives of Kochi Corporation, public works department (PWD), fire force, irrigation and Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has been formed to assess the situation,” said Industries Minister P Rajeeve. “It will prepare a report on immediate measures to be taken to tackle flooding in the district,” he added.

Minister P Rajeeve convened a meeting with the district administration and people’s representatives to discuss the remedial measures taken in the district. The minister also directed the district collector to allocate sufficient funds to install geo-bags in a 130-metre area in Kannamali. Steps have been taken to bring back over 700 boats that went for fishing in the sea from the Kochi region safely.

Following the team’s visit, a review meeting was convened during which the officials were asked to identify 20 places that need urgent intervention to avoid waterlogging.The meeting decided to prepare an emergency plan to let the water flow into the drains on MG Road. It was also decided to remove silt from the canals for the easy flow of water and to prepare an emergency drain system from the Seemati showroom stretch to Mullassery Canal on MG Road. MLA K J Maxi said necessary measures have been taken in West Kochi areas to deal with sea erosion.

Meeting convened
It was decided to prepare an emergency plan to let the water flow into the drains on MG Road
Officials asked to identify 20 places that need urgent intervention to avoid waterlogging
The minister directs collector to allocate funds to install geo-bags in a 130-metre area in Kannamali

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Heavy rains floods
India Matters
Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank-DHFL case: ED attaches Rs 415 cr worth assets of builders Avinash Bhosale, Sanjay Chhabria
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
India's services sector growth falls to 4-month low in July 
Madurai Kamaraj University
Conman posing as registar dupes several students, alumni of Madurai Kamaraj University
Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)
Karnataka HC issues notice to State and Centre over 'detention' of 38 Sri Lankan citizens from prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp