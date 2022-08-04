Asked to move to CMI ashram after resigning, says Mar Kariyil

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a first, Archbishop Mar Antony Kariyil came out with an open letter on Wednesday explaining the circumstances leading to his resignation from the post of Metropolitan Vicar of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese. The letter stated that during his meeting with the Apostolic Nuncio in Delhi on July 19, he was asked to resign and move to a CMI ashram outside the archdiocese.

The six-page-long letter by Kariyil said that it was the Pope’s decision. The letter undersigned by Mar Kariyil was written under the designation ‘Vicar Emeritus of the Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly’.

He added that the whole issue has taken a toll on his health, both physically and mentally and that he still has no complaints

“The Nuncio asked me to submit the resignation letter within 24 hours. Since it was an important decision for both the archdiocese and me, I sought a week’s time to respond. But it was rejected. The Nuncio told me that if I would not resign, then the procedure to oust me would begin. Since, the letter which demanded my resignation had not cited any reasons, I returned after handing over a letter urging the Pope to let me know the reason for taking this decision,” Mar Kariyil’s letter says.

He says in the letter that the Nuncio later arrived at the bishops’ house in Ernakulam on July 26 and demanded his resignation.He further added in the letter that he could have ensured his position by issuing an order to implement the synodal decisions.

“I know that history would not be kind to me for abandoning the community of faithful who were entrusted to me at a time of crisis. However, my thought that if I do no resign, it would further weaken the archdiocese due to further actions led me to become willing for resignation,” said the letter.Kariyil explains that when his resignation happened, a decision was awaited from Rome on both issues concerning the archdiocese, the restitution of losses incurred by the archdiocese due to the land deals and the unification of the style of holy mass.

