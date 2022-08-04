Home Cities Kochi

Increase in retinal, refractive problems a concern: Experts

Experts have expressed concern over the increasing incidence of retinal and refractive problems, especially among children.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Experts have expressed concern over the increasing incidence of retinal and refractive problems, especially among children. Highlighting the issue, Dr R J Madhusudan, Medical Director, Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute, said: “Studies suggest that the number of patients with deteriorating eye sight increased substantially after the pandemic.”

“Do not postpone regular check-ups. There are eye diseases that invade without pain or irritations but damage retina, optic nerves or feeding blood vessels,” Dr Madhusudan said at the conference on ‘Current Practice and trends in Ophthalmology’- ‘Lotus Eye Trendz’ in Kochi on Sunday.

Various ophthalmologists, ophthalmic surgeons, experts and faculty from across the country took part in the conference. They held deliberations on the latest diagnostic and treatment technologies and best practices. The conference, organised by Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute and Cochin Ophthalmic Club, also discussed the post-Covid restrictions that changed the lifestyle and behaviour of people.

Refractive errors in children also showed a steep spike as they had to remain indoors for a long time and compounded by the overuse of electronic gadgets. “Parents should encourage children to engage more in outdoor activities to control refractive errors,” said Dr Madhusudan.

