Kerala rains: 766 in 20 relief camps in Ernakulam

Nine more relief camps were opened in the district to house people badly affected by rain-related incidents like flooding on Wednesday.

Published: 04th August 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 07:08 AM

Road caved in due to heavy overnight rains at Kacherithazham in Muvattupuzha, Ernakulam.

Road caved in due to heavy overnight rains at Kacherithazham in Muvattupuzha, Ernakulam.(Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nine more relief camps were opened in the district to house people badly affected by rain-related incidents like flooding on Wednesday. Currently, 766 people -- 307 men, 313 women and 146 children -- stay in the 20 camps, according to officials. Of them, 13 are senior citizens and one is differently-abled.

There are six camps in Aluva taluk, nine in Paravoor, three in Muvattupuzha taluk and two in Kothamangalam taluk.Heavy rain continued in the eastern parts of the district. However, no death and damage to property have been reported. The  water level of Muvattupuzha river is above the danger mark, but the water levels in other rivers are declining, said officials.

District Collector R Renuraj declared a holiday for educational institutions including professional colleges in Kothamangalam and Muvattupuzha taluks on Thursday. Besides, a holiday have been declared for all educational institutions in the district that are functioning as relief camps. The camps at SPW LP School, Choornikkara, GHS Muppathadam and Muslim Madrasa, Kunnussery were closed after the people returned to their homes from the camps after the rain lost intensity on Wednesday.

