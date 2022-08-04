VHP Ernakulam president joins CPM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Ernakulam district president and Central government counsel (CGC) at the Kerala High Court S Subhash Chand has joined the CPM. In a press release issued on Wednesday, Subhash said he had resigned from VHP as he could not “tolerate the ideologies of Sangh Parivar”. “The strengthening of all secular forces is the need of the hour.

Upon realising this, I submitted my resignation. As communalism grows, secularism weakens. If this happens, there will be no peace in the country. India will become a graveyard of communal riots. It is the basic duty of every citizen to avoid it,” he said, adding that he decided to join the CPM as the party takes an uncompromising stand against communalism.

