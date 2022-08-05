‘Kerala has high-quality content creators’: Facebook India's Manish Chopra

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: “The number of content creators from Kerala is on the rise. However, the quality of the videos they are creating is high compared to other states,” said Manish Chopra, director and head of partnerships at Facebook India (Meta). He was in Kochi to attend an event organised by Facebook India. As the number of reels from Kerala is rising on social media platforms, Facebook India organised a meet and greet in the state. “That may be the reason for the huge fan following for the Kerala content creators from across the globe,” Manish told TNIE. He was visiting Kochi as a part of the meet and greet with Instagram’s content creators. He said the four types of content creators are doing well on the Instagram and Meta platforms. “Of course, celebrities have big fan followings and people are eager to watch what they are doing. Most of them are creating quality content. The music creators have the second largest following on Instagram. Dancers, food, and travel content creators are all being followed,” he explained. According to him, Meta is in the process of creating valuable content by working closely with the content creators. “The Born on an Instagram project launched a couple of months ago, is an example. We are trying to educate creators on the digital media platform (Instagram) through it,” he said. As the number of content creators and videos has alarmingly risen over the past two years, especially spurred by the pandemic, he said steps have been taken to monitor the content on the platforms. “We have a team to monitor contents. If any vulgar content appears on the platform, it will be removed immediately. We don’t need a large number of reports from the public. If a person does it, we will initiate steps,” he said, adding that leverage has been given to the users to remove some comments on their account. Instagram head Adam MosseriMeanwhile... While Manish was visiting Kochi, Instagram was busy placating its users on the other side of the globe. And the Instagram head Adam Mosseri himself appeared on video to address the criticism. The reason — is its new updates. The updates reportedly frustrated the loyal Instagram users, and allegations started on the platform trying to imitate other social media websites, this time Tik Tok. Instagram’s attempt to ignore the chatter didn’t work much. And things went downhill when a post by famous Instagram user Tati Bruening, a photographer, went viral. “Make Instagram Instagram again,” it said in big letters. “Stop trying to be TikTok. I just want to see cute photos of my friends,” he said in the post. As more than two million people shared the post with many celebrities joining in, the Instagram head appeared and tried to defuse the fire. But all that happened was he became meme material. Finally, Meta caved, albeit slightly. Mosseri in an interview said, Instagram will phase out one of the upgrades and will limit the number of recommended videos in the feed.