Tanker spills septic waste on Kerala's Atlantis-Maharaja’s College stretch 

The incident came to light after a youth recorded a video of the tanker lorry (KL-41-B-2055) --- permit number 07SW025 --- spilling the septic waste by keeping its tank valve open.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A tanker lorry spilt septic waste on the Atlantis-Maharaja’s College stretch of the MG Road on Thursday morning. The Ernakulam South Police registered a case and arrested driver Jipson James, 30, a native of Fort Kochi. The tanker is owned by Palluruthy resident Shabeer.

The incident came to light after a youth recorded a video of the tanker lorry (KL-41-B-2055) --- permit number 07SW025 --- spilling the septic waste by keeping its tank valve open. The video was widely circulated on social media. The Kochi City Police Control Room patrol units too claimed to have noticed the lorry. The case was registered based on the complaint of a sub-inspector with the control room.

“The police officer who filed the complaint claimed the valve was purposely kept open expecting that rain would wash away the waste from the road. The tanker driver, however, said the spillage caused due to a faulty valve. We have arrested the driver and taken the vehicle into custody,” a police officer said.

The vehicle was on its way to Kalamassery side after collecting septic waste from a house at Palluruthy. The driver was released on bail. The case was registered under various sections of the IPC and the Kerala Police Act.

