Bid to molest minor girl: LPG cylinder delivery man arrested

The incident occurred at an apartment complex under Cheranelloor police station limits in the city. 

Published: 06th August 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An LPG cylinder delivery employee was arrested on Friday for allegedly attempting to sexually molest a minor girl. Police said the arrested was identified as Ajeendran, 51, of Kaitharam, North Paravoor. The incident occurred at an apartment complex under Cheranelloor police station limits in the city. 

Police said the accused went to deliver gas cylinder at the flat and found that the 15-year-old girl was alone. As he didn’t have enough money to pay the balance to the girl who paid cash for the delivery, he returned to the flat to give the balance amount. Police said when the girl opened the door to collect the balance, he entered the room and allegedly tried to molest her. 

On hearing the loud cries of the girl, residents in the adjacent flats rushed to the spot and caught the accused. Later a police team reached the spot and arrested the accused.

