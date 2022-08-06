Home Cities Kochi

Nuggets of history at every corner

The village stands at the crossroads of three rivers and was once part of the ancient port complex of Muziris. The monuments here are preserved by the Muziris Heritage Project.

By Amrutha Gopinath
KOCHI: Keralites, of late, have developed a healthy appetite for history. Even the simple idli becomes a subject of interest, when garnished with some grandma’s anecdotes, quips a travel writer. Chendamangalam in North Paravoor is a must-visit destination for such history buffs. 

Located in Paravur taluk of Ernakulam, it is a melting pot of cultures. The quaint village is popular for traditional handloom weaving and artforms such as villu paattu, vaazhthu paattu, and chavittunatakam. 
The prime attraction of Chendamangalam is the Kottayil Kovilakam the palace of Villar Vattathu Raja located inside a fort (kotta). The kovilakam compound also houses a 3,500-year-old Sri Krishna temple as well as a synagogue, church and mosque. Visitors can also see the remains of the Vypeekotta printing press one of the first in Kerala near the temple. 

“According to legend, the places of worship were referred to as shangu (conch - temple), vaanku (Azan - mosque), kombu (horn - synagogue) and mani (bell - church),” says Santhosh, a local resident. The history of the Kottayil Kovilakam has deep connections with the Paliam family and Paliathachan (patriarch), who gave five acres to the Jews, Muslims, and Christians for their places of worship. Hence, the area was once known as “Paliam bhumi”. Notably, to the left of the temple, there are tombs of 51 Jews. The synagogue is just 260m to the west of the temple. 

The Holy Cross Church is yet another historical place that occupies the land given by the Paliam family. It was established by Jesuit priests in 1577 CE, along with a seminary and the Vypeekotta printing press. 
Another highlight here is the Paliam palace, the traditional residence of Paliathachan, which was renovated and gifted by the Dutch to the Paliam family as a reward for its generosity. The list goes on.  Chendamangalam offers a sumptuous feast of history, indeed. And every nook and cranny here has some nugget to offer.

