Bus employees clash at Vyttila hub

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A clash erupted among employees of private buses at Vyttila mobility hub over the timings on Saturday. A conductor sustained stab injuries in the melee. Police arrested Radhakrishnan, 52, of Nayarambalam, who is the owner and conductor of a bus plying on the Vyttila-Paravoor route, in connection with the incident.

The incident took place around 7.25am on Saturday. Siju, 31, of Paravur and a conductor of the private bus ‘Vedika’ operating on the Guruvayur-Vyttila route, was injured in the attack.The bus in which Siju was working reached the bus stop at Paravur municipal bus stand two minutes late on Saturday morning. But the other employees argued that the bus reached Paravur at the time allotted for ‘Amme Narayana’ bus operated by Radhakrishnan. When both the buses reached the hub, there was an argument between the employees.

During the verbal duel, Radhakrishnan took a blade from his pocket and stabbed Siju in the chest. After being alerted by passengers, the Maradu police reached the spot and took Radhakrishnan into custody.

KOCHI: A clash erupted among employees of private buses at Vyttila mobility hub over the timings on Saturday. A conductor sustained stab injuries in the melee. Police arrested Radhakrishnan, 52, of Nayarambalam, who is the owner and conductor of a bus plying on the Vyttila-Paravoor route, in connection with the incident. The incident took place around 7.25am on Saturday. Siju, 31, of Paravur and a conductor of the private bus ‘Vedika’ operating on the Guruvayur-Vyttila route, was injured in the attack.The bus in which Siju was working reached the bus stop at Paravur municipal bus stand two minutes late on Saturday morning. But the other employees argued that the bus reached Paravur at the time allotted for ‘Amme Narayana’ bus operated by Radhakrishnan. When both the buses reached the hub, there was an argument between the employees. During the verbal duel, Radhakrishnan took a blade from his pocket and stabbed Siju in the chest. After being alerted by passengers, the Maradu police reached the spot and took Radhakrishnan into custody.