Kochi Corporation council approves projects worth Rs 224.74 crore

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Corporation special council meeting held on Saturday approved people’s planning project for 2022-23 worth Rs 224.74 crore, including `30 crore spillover projects for road work. P R Renish, chairman of public works standing committee, presented 985 projects planned for women, youth, and elderly people at the council.

“The earmarked amount of Rs =224.76 crore has to be spent within nine months. Proper planning and monthly review meetings shall be held to assess the project implementation,” said Mayor M Anilkumar at the council meeting. The mayor said that all councillors should take efforts to utilise the allocated funds efficiently.

While new projects were announced, many councillors raised the issue of waterlogging and highlighted the pathetic condition of roads within the corporation limits.“Emphasis will be given to waterlogging issue,” the mayor said.

