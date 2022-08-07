Road accident: Family loses sole breadwinner in Hashim

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The death of Hashim, who fell on the road after his two-wheeler fell into a pothole and run over by a truck, has triggered widespread protest against the apathy of officials. His family members have not been able to recover from the shock. Hashim was looking after the hotel owned by his brother Mohammed Shafi at Angamaly and eking out a living.

He used to go early to Hotel Badariya, in front of Little Flower Hospital, Angamaly, on his scooter and return home by night. However, the wait for him by his wife Shameena and sons Hisham Hashim, a first-year engineering student, and Hashid Hashim, a ninth-standard student, on Friday night ended with the news of his demise in the late hours.

Mohammed Shafi, who was at the residence of Hashim at Manjali on Saturday, was not in a condition to speak. He runs the family’s hotel business. Hashim had been assisting him in the business as their other brother had gone abroad for a job.

Hashim’s wife Shameena is a homemaker. She and her sons lost their sole breadwinner and the whole Anchamparithikkal family lost a person who had worked hard to enhance its traditional hotel business. “He used to go early in the morning to the hotel and return home after winding up the day’s sales as the hotel functions at night too,” said Majeed T A, ward member and neighbour.

According to the relatives, the police informed them that the vehicle that hit Hashim has not been traced so far. Several people arrived at Manjali to pay their last respects to the deceased.“The gross negligence of authorities led to the loss of life,” added Majeed.

“There are many such potholes on the national highway. At night, the two-wheeler riders cannot see this particular one. They realise it only when the vehicle falls in it. The gross negligence of authorities led to the loss of life. This should never repeat,” added Majeed.



Mathai, a local resident, said the several potholes on this NH stretch make it a death trap for motorists. “We have raised many complaints, but there has been no action yet,” he added.

