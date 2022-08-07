Home Cities Kochi

Road accident: Family loses sole breadwinner in Hashim

The death of Hashim, who fell on the road after his two-wheeler fell into a pothole and run over by a truck, has triggered widespread protest against the apathy of officials.

Published: 07th August 2022 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The death of Hashim, who fell on the road after his two-wheeler fell into a pothole and run over by a truck, has triggered widespread protest against the apathy of officials. His family members have not been able to recover from the shock. Hashim was looking after the hotel owned by his brother Mohammed Shafi at Angamaly and eking out a living.

He used to go early to Hotel Badariya, in front of Little Flower Hospital, Angamaly, on his scooter and return home by night. However, the wait for him by his wife Shameena and sons Hisham Hashim, a first-year engineering student, and Hashid Hashim, a ninth-standard student, on Friday night ended with the news of his demise in the late hours.

Mohammed Shafi, who was at the residence of Hashim at Manjali on Saturday, was not in a condition to speak. He runs the family’s hotel business. Hashim had been assisting him in the business as their other brother had gone abroad for a job.

Hashim’s wife Shameena is a homemaker. She and her sons lost their sole breadwinner and the whole Anchamparithikkal family lost a person who had worked hard to enhance its traditional hotel business. “He used to go early in the morning to the hotel and return home after winding up the day’s sales as the hotel functions at night too,” said Majeed T A, ward member and neighbour.

According to the relatives, the police informed them that the vehicle that hit Hashim has not been traced so far. Several people arrived at Manjali to pay their last respects to the deceased.“The gross negligence of authorities led to the loss of life,” added Majeed.

“There are many such potholes on the national highway. At night, the two-wheeler riders cannot see this particular one. They realise it only when the vehicle falls in it. The gross negligence of authorities led to the loss of life. This should never repeat,” added Majeed.

Mathai, a local resident, said the several potholes on this NH stretch make it a death trap for motorists. “We have raised many complaints, but there has been no action yet,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pothole road accident
India Matters
Trivandrum Airport
'K F Nariman Go Back': When Trivandrum Airport witnessed a political protest 84 years ago
Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in New Delhi, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Climate change making prediction difficult for weather agencies across world: IMD DG
Tiruchy Collector handed over the cattle to the beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and Minister for Municipal Administration. (Photo | EPS)
Milch cows distributed by Tiruchy administration earning us a livelihood, say Pachamalai tribals
India's brand new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-02 (EOS-02) formerly known as Microsatellite-2 weighing about 145 kg on August 7, 2022
ISRO's SSLV lifts-off with student satellite AzaadiSAT then reports 'data loss' at terminal stage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp