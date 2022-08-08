Fraudsters create fake account of collector in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After creating Facebook profiles in the name of police officials and prominent personalities to obtain money from people, scamsters are now impersonating bureaucrats with the help of fake WhatsApp accounts.

Kozhikode District Collector Narasimhugari T L Reddy is the latest bureaucrat whose fake account was made to swindle money. The cyber police team launched a probe after the collector lodged a complaint stating that a fake account was created using his name and picture using the mobile number 9889231683 in July and was used to send various messages.

“The fraudsters are creating fake WhatsApp accounts to demand money on the pretext of seeking help during an emergency,” said a senior police officer. The purpose of the fraudulent activity is to collect money. Another major worry is that the fraudsters can spread fake messages from such profiles, which could lead to a law and order situation.

ALSO READ | Fraudsters create fake WhatsApp accounts of top brass

KOCHI: After creating Facebook profiles in the name of police officials and prominent personalities to obtain money from people, scamsters are now impersonating bureaucrats with the help of fake WhatsApp accounts. Kozhikode District Collector Narasimhugari T L Reddy is the latest bureaucrat whose fake account was made to swindle money. The cyber police team launched a probe after the collector lodged a complaint stating that a fake account was created using his name and picture using the mobile number 9889231683 in July and was used to send various messages. “The fraudsters are creating fake WhatsApp accounts to demand money on the pretext of seeking help during an emergency,” said a senior police officer. The purpose of the fraudulent activity is to collect money. Another major worry is that the fraudsters can spread fake messages from such profiles, which could lead to a law and order situation. ALSO READ | Fraudsters create fake WhatsApp accounts of top brass