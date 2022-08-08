Home Cities Kochi

Fraudsters create fake account of collector in Kerala

Kozhikode District Collector Narasimhugari T L Reddy is the latest bureaucrat whose fake account was made to swindle money.

Published: 08th August 2022 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

A screenshot of message sent from the fake account of Veena George

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After creating Facebook profiles in the name of police officials and prominent personalities to obtain money from people, scamsters are now impersonating bureaucrats with the help of fake WhatsApp accounts. 

Kozhikode District Collector Narasimhugari T L Reddy is the latest bureaucrat whose fake account was made to swindle money. The cyber police team launched a probe after the collector lodged a complaint stating that a fake account was created using his name and picture using the mobile number 9889231683 in July and was used to send various messages. 

“The fraudsters are creating fake WhatsApp accounts to demand money on the pretext of seeking help during an emergency,” said a senior police officer. The purpose of the fraudulent activity is to collect money. Another major worry is that the fraudsters can spread fake messages from such profiles, which could lead to a law and order situation. 

ALSO READ | Fraudsters create fake WhatsApp accounts of top brass

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Facebook profile Fraudster Whatsapp account
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp