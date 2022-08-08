Home Cities Kochi

Traffic snarl on Cusat-Premier Junction stretch in Kochi haunts travellers

Traffic chaos on the Cusat-Premier Junction stretch of the NH 544 at Kalamassery during peak hours has been troubling commuters for the past several years.

Published: 08th August 2022 03:11 AM

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: Traffic chaos on the Cusat-Premier Junction stretch of the NH 544 at Kalamassery during peak hours has been troubling commuters for the past several years. For the 2-km-long stretch of the NH has four traffic signals at close distances.

“Crossing the four signals takes a huge amount of time, especially during office hours. Long queue of vehicles can be seen from Cusat till Premier Junction (also known as Apollo Junction),” said a local taxi driver. “Four traffic signals on this short stretch is one of the reasons for blocks on the stretch,” he added. 
According to a few auto-taxi drivers, improper parking of vehicles and unscientific installation of traffic signals are also to be blamed for the slow-moving traffic on the stretch.

In 2019, the Development Action Council for Kerala (DACK) had submitted proposals to the Ernakulam district collector and the Kochi city police commissioner to find a solution to the traffic blocks on the stretch.

“We had submitted a proposal to the officials to overhaul the traffic signal at Premier Junction. The signal at TVS Junction and Aryaas Junction couldn’t be avoided as vehicles coming from Seaport-Airport Road and those from the Edappally side converge here,” said Mukkapuzha Nandakumar, DACK chairman. 

“Earlier, the traffic signal at the Premier Junction had been removed and the road crossing towards Eloor was closed. As a result, there was a significant drop in traffic congestion on the NH,” said Nandakumar, who is also the former chairman of one of Kalamassery municipality’s standing committees. “However, it became difficult for pedestrians to cross the road. So, the signal system was reinstated,” he said. 

The Development Action Council has suggested avoiding traffic signals at Premier Junction and placing either a pelican signal or appointing two traffic officials at the spot permanently to help pedestrians cross the roads. The action council has submitted the proposal to the city traffic police officials and district collector. 

However, city traffic police officials said the traffic signals at each point have helped reduce the number of accidents. “They also allow pedestrians to cross roads safely. We are aware of the traffic block on the stretch. Several studies and discussions are being carried out by various organisations to reduce blocks on the stretch,” said a traffic police official.

