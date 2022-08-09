Aster Medcity launches book on cancer survivors 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Canspire’, a book comprising inspirational life stories of cancer survivors was published by Aster Medcity on Thursday. The book features seven cancer survivors, and aims to give hope and courage to those battling cancer. Actor- director Renji Panicker unveiled the book at an event held in Kochi.

“From famous cycling champion Lance Armsrtrong’s book ‘Comeback from Cancer’ to Malayalam actor Innocent’s ‘Cancer Wardile Chiri’, the collection of books that give hope to the sufferers are not small. Even a very ordinary person can find inspiration in Canspire,” said Renji Panickar.

According to Farhan Yasin, Regional Director, Aster Hospitals - Kerala and Oman, aside from treatment, a patient’s confidence is also essential to survive any medical condition. During the event, Centre for Day Care Cancer procedures, a new initiative of Aster Medcity was also launched.This enables patients advised select cancer surgeries to complete entire procedures and return home on the same day itself.

The copies of the books can be bought from the hospital for free. E-copies can be downloaded from the hospital website as well.Senior Consultant Medical Oncology Dr Arun R Warrier, Consultant Radiation Oncologist Dr Durga Poorna, doctors from the Oncology department participated in the event. Staff including nurses, coordinators, cancer survivors and family, and cancer charitable society Canserve’s volunteers were also in attendance.

