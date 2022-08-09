Home Cities Kochi

Aster Medcity launches book on cancer survivors 

‘Canspire’, a book comprising inspirational life stories of cancer survivors was published by Aster Medcity on Thursday.

Published: 09th August 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Canspire’, a book comprising inspirational life stories of cancer survivors was published by Aster Medcity on Thursday. The book features seven cancer survivors, and aims to give hope and courage to those battling cancer. Actor- director Renji Panicker unveiled the book at an event held in Kochi.
“From famous cycling champion Lance Armsrtrong’s book ‘Comeback from Cancer’ to Malayalam actor Innocent’s ‘Cancer Wardile Chiri’, the collection of books that give hope to the sufferers are not small. Even a very ordinary person can find inspiration in Canspire,” said Renji Panickar.

According to Farhan Yasin, Regional Director, Aster Hospitals - Kerala and Oman, aside from treatment, a patient’s confidence is also essential to survive any medical condition. During the event, Centre for Day Care Cancer procedures, a new initiative of Aster Medcity was also launched.This enables patients advised select cancer surgeries to complete entire procedures and return home on the same day itself.

The copies of the books can be bought from the hospital for free. E-copies can be downloaded from the hospital website as well.Senior Consultant Medical Oncology Dr Arun R Warrier, Consultant Radiation Oncologist Dr Durga Poorna, doctors from the Oncology department  participated in the event. Staff including nurses, coordinators, cancer survivors and family, and cancer charitable society Canserve’s volunteers were also in attendance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp