Cusat to hold spot admission

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cusat will hold the second spot admission to two-year LLM programme at 9.30am on August 12 at its School of Legal Studies. Students with a valid CAT (2022) rank can attend. For details, visit admissions.cusat.ac.in

