Kerala HC relief to BPL category students

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday restrained self-financing medical colleges from taking any form of detrimental action against students of Below Poverty Line (BPL) category for not paying the college fee. Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the order on a petition challenging the withdrawal of the scholarships available to BPL category students.

The petitioners said that they had accepted the seats in self-financing medical colleges allotted to them under the impression that they were entitled to a scholarship. They were being threatened with expulsion from the college for not paying the fee.

