Kerala's 700 Kudumbashree units on a mission for 'Team Tiranga'

By Express News Service

KOCHI: India is getting draped in shades of the Tricolour, as the Centre’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to mark the 75th Independence Day has flagged off a wave of national pride and unity, from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari.

In Kerala, hundreds of women in about 700 Kudumbashree units have been on a mission -- to make 23.5 lakh flags (priced at Rs 28-30 per piece). About 55 units in Ernakulam — headed by five mission leaders in Kalamassery, Muvattupuzha, Paravoor, Vazhakulam, and Fort Kochi — have started supplying flags to educational institutions, government bodies and NGOs.

As TNIE visits a unit in Kalamassery, the members are excited over a consignment set for delivery to the Indian Navy. It will head to Lakshadweep, says a volunteer. “Around 500 members across the district are part of the flag-making process,” says Kudumbashree programme manager Arun PR, adding, “Our target is two lakh flags.”

Kudumbasree tailoring consortium secretary Jubina CP said, “One unit can make about 3,000 flags a day. The joy of being part of such a project is unexplainable. It is a privilege.”

