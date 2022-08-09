Photo rhapsody @ Durbar Hall

KOCHI: Photographer Madhuraj puts spotlight on unknown musicians all over Kerala. His photographs go beyond the music and bring an identity to the many faces.Madhuraj’s photo exhibition — titled ‘Qawwali’ — was inaugurated by Ustad Harris Bhai at Durbar Hall on Monday. The exhibition will be held at the D Gallery of the hall till August 14, from 11am to 7pm.
